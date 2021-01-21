Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has launched a re-engineered website for the Company at www.fandomesports.com

The new website replaces a legacy site that the Company had inherited from previous iterations of earlier versions of the Fandom application. After completion of preliminary beta testing announced in the summer of 2020, the Company has undertaken a comprehensive redevelopment of the entire app transitioning to a modular Unified Information Access (UIA) platform (or the "Fandom Platform"). As previously announced on November 11, 2020 the company commenced data analysis for leading game titles: League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, which has now been completed. Furthermore, the company is examining different options to deploy a private cloud infrastructure which will insulate the Company from 3rd party service interruptions as recently experienced by several wagering and fantasy platforms over the summer and most recently with certain social platforms being barred from cloud hosting services.

"Our commitment to safety, security, privacy and the ultimate scalability of our platform is being engineered into the back end of our platform and infrastructure from Day 1," states Stan Yazhemsky, Chief Technology Officer. "The Fandom platform is ready for engagement by a global user base and the UIA platform will streamline the addition of new Esports titles as they emerge to a global gaming audience."

The company is now testing numerous previously announced payment processing options including the processing of crypto payments. Once completed, the Fandom platform will go live with both a free play and a wagering market place (P2P). Bettors will be able to select from hundreds of wagers on dozens of tournaments across games for which Fandom has already completed APIs. Freeplay will be available to a global audience while the wagering will be geofenced to jurisdictions where permissible by the Company's Curacao iGaming Wagering License. This is an identical model that has been employed by the leading Poker sites in the past which resulted in billions of dollars of value creation for shareholders. Operating under this model diversifies the Company's business model to capture the vast majority of the gaming demographic to provide them the opportunity to become accustomed with the Fandom user experience and then, if they so choose, to play for real currency when they become of age and if they are in a jurisdiction where permissible. Ultimately the user play will be based on the credentials of the players jurisdiction.

The Company is working on numerous initiatives to expand its licensing footprint and updates will be issued as they become material. The expectation for the launch of the wagering platform is imminent and updates will be issued accordingly.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

