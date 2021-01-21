Greater Than and MSIG's Global Digital Hub in Singapore collaborate to offer predictive risk insight, app-based solution to Car Club, Singapore's First Car-Sharing company

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than is extending its partnership with MSIG's Global Digital Hub ("MSIG's GDH") in Singapore and will be offering a predictive risk insight, app-based solution to Car Club, Singapore's first car-sharing service provider. The collaboration will offer an innovative safe driving program to MSIG's corporate client, Car Club and further promote road safety awareness in Singapore.

"We are thrilled that Car Club has chosen Greater Than to be their AI-based Insurtech provider. In addition to us driving digital strategies across our businesses in the region, one of our aims as the Global Digital Hub is to facilitate innovative insurance services through collaboration. We are glad to be able to assist our corporate clients like Car Club in this exciting undertaking. With road safety central to our common objective, we believe the AI-based technology will also contribute positively to this social cause," said Shin Miyatsu, General Manager of MSIG's GDH.

Car Club has selected Greater Than's AI-based risk analysis platform and Software Developer Kit (SDK) app solution to gain predictive insights on the driving habits of its car-sharing members. The implementation will utilize Greater Than's driver app to capture real-time driving patterns and will provide scoring to support Car Club's existing loyalty program. The app-based loyalty program will be offered to Car Club's members by early 2021.

Tomoya Ryuse, Director of Car Club, commented: "We were impressed with Greater Than's suite of scalable solutions and their approach to integrating its technology with our existing platform. The collaboration is a great opportunity for us to examine customized AI-based technology and encourage safe and efficient driving behavior amongst our car-sharing members. Further to that, the use of gamification is a fun and engaging way to reward and to motivate our members to drive better."

Greater Than's industry-leading AI-based solutions support new consumers and enterprises with digital-first use cases in the areas of digital auto insurance, connected mobility risk-analysis, apps, and loyalty products. Its AI platform and system of services provides a range of capabilities to help customers move from a traditional operating model to more digital and customer-centric operations. The company seeks to provide high-end technology that is value adding, quick to implement and easy-to-use.



About MSIG and its Global Digital Hub in Singapore

MSIG, subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. ("MSI"), and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 46 countries globally. The Group is among the world's top 10 non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue. It is the number one Japanese insurer with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Korea, India and Taiwan.

MSIG's Global Digital Hub ("GDH") was established by MSI in 2019 to promote digitalization focused on enhancing customer experience and business productivity. Through GDH and other advanced initiatives, MSI will continue its commitment to promote digitalization and help address societal challenges.

msig.com.sg

About Car Club

Car Club Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., is Singapore's First Car-Sharing service provider.

Since 1997, guided by our core objective - Mobility as a Service (MaaS), we've been transforming, revolutionising and driving the mobility ecosystem.

From designing relevant Car-Sharing products to creating fleet management technology and building new payment gateway, as well as introducing the very first commercialised Autonomous Vehicles in Singapore, we are actively adding value to our customers and the public. And at the same time, we're complementing Singapore's vision of a car-lite society and supporting the Smart Nation initiative.

On the international stage, we're leveraging our wealth of experience and insights to forge strong partnerships with global leaders to further enhance and develop our capabilities.

carclub.com.sg

