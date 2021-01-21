Bluestone Resources: Development of Cerro Blanco Gold & Mita Geothermal ProjectsQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|13:35
|Bluestone Resources: Development of Cerro Blanco Gold & Mita Geothermal Projects
Bluestone Resources: Development of Cerro Blanco Gold & Mita Geothermal Project
|13:35
|Bluestone Resources: Entwicklung der Cerro Blanco Gold- & Mita Geothermie-Projekte
Bluestone Resources: Entwicklung der Cerro Blanco Gold- & Mita Geothermie-Projekt
|16.12.20
|Bluestone Resources Inc (3): Bluestone drills 7.2 m of 26 g/t Au at Cerro Blanco
|16.12.20
|Bluestone Resources Inc.: Bohrung durchschneidet 7,2 Meter mit 26 g/t Gold und 27 g/t Silber einschließlich 1,2 Meter mit 87,2 g/t Gold und 82 g/t Silber auf Cerro Blanco
|16. Dezember
2020 - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV:BSR OTCQB:BBSRF) ("Bluestone" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/bluestone-resources-inc/)...
|16.12.20
|Bluestone Resources Inc.: Drilling Intercepts 7.2 Meters Grading 26.0 g/t Gold and 27 g/t Silver, Including 1.2 Meters Grading 87.2 g/t Gold and 82 g/t Silver at Cerro Blanco
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to report more high-grade drill assays...
