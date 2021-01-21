EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, January 21
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
The Company announces that on 20 January 2021 it purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.805 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.
Following this transaction, the Company has 25,936,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 38,572,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.
21 January 2021
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
