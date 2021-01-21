XClinical, a leading vendor of eClinical software has announced a merger with France-based Carenity, a social platform supporting patients and caregivers worldwide, and Fortress Medical Systems, the US-based vendor of Clindex, an integrated CTMS and EDC system. All three companies are long-established, leading providers in their respective markets. The group is financed by German Private Equity firm BID Equity. Together, the three businesses will form a new, innovative data science company, powered by cutting edge technology. The group brings best in class data science and eClinical software solutions together, delivering end-to-end coverage of the clinical development process for their 150+ customers in over 20 countries, including US, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Japan and China.

Biopharma, Medical Device as well as Academic sponsors and CROs worldwide will benefit from progressive and cost-efficient solutions such as feasibility studies, Real World Evidence data collection, patient recruitment, market access support in combination with EDC, CTMS, IWRS, eTMF, RBM and eCOA.

About XClinical

XClinical, a leading international provider of eClinical software solutions, has been the first acquisition in BID Equity's Life Sciences portfolio. The company was founded 2002 in Munich, Germany with a vision to build a new EDC system leveraging CDISC standards to accelerate the database build and reduce data management programming efforts. XClinical's Marvin is one of the world's most established eClinical solutions, helping clinical study sponsors and CROs harness the power of their data to better manage clinical trials.

About Carenity

Carenity is a leading social platform supporting 500,000 patients and caregivers worldwide, across 1,000 chronic and rare diseases.

Through its award-winning platform and data science expertise, Carenity provides direct, timely and compliant access to patient real-world data. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Paris, Carenity offers unique solutions for Real-World Evidence, Clinical Trial Optimization as well as Scientific Communication.

About Fortress Medical Systems

Fortress Medical Systems was founded in 1997 with the launch of Clindex, one of the first integrated software systems designed for clinical trials. Over the years, Clindex has been used to support medical device pharmaceutical, diagnostic and combination product studies. By working closely with their customers, the Fortress Medical team managed to grow the functionality of Clindex so it is one of the most flexible and comprehensive systems on the market today. The client base spans the world. As a testament to the scalability of Clindex, clients range from Fortune 500 corporations to small, start-up companies and include many contract Clinical Research Organizations as well.

