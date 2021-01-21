The Covid-19 crisis temporarily paralyzed the business for large scale unsubsidized solar projects across Europe. At the end of the year, however, demand for projects that are financed through electricity purchase agreements regained speed. Pexapark estimates that there is currently 10 GW of renewable energy capacity under signed PPAs in Europe, most of which is for solar power.From pv magazine Germany The coronavirus pandemic reached Europe in March 2020 and the market for unsubsidized photovoltaic and wind power plants was suddenly thwarted. After 23 power purchase agreements (PPAs) were signed ...

