Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Appoints Rail Industry Veteran Ed Harris to Board of Directors and Key Committees

Former COO at Tier One Rail Operator CSX Brings More Than 50 Years Of Direct Experience

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, has appointed rail industry veteran Mr. Edmond ("Ed") L. Harris to its Board of Directors. Harris was elected to the Board of Directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 19, 2020.

Harris will serve as the Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Governance Committees and will also take a position as a member of the Audit Committee. With this change and others previously disclosed, the Duos board composition remains at five total directors, four of whom are independent.

Before joining Duos, Harris previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), also based in Jacksonville. Prior to his time at CSX, Harris held the same positions with Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP), CN (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI), and Illinois Central. Throughout his career, Harris has been instrumental in developing scheduled railroading and cost reduction programs, all while improving service and reliability. Harris also served as Board Chairman of Omnitrax, a regional railroad company based in Denver. Between Class 1 railroad assignments, Harris worked as an independent consultant for various rail carriers in North America, Brazil, and Australia. Throughout his career, Harris has promoted safety, regulatory compliance, service, and corporate value. Harris has a B.S. in Business Management from the University of Illinois and served in the US Marine Corps from 1969-1973.

"On behalf of the entire Duos organization, I would like to formally welcome Ed to our Board of Directors and to its committees," said Company Board Chair Kenneth Ehrman. "Ed has many decades of leadership experience in key areas of rail and transportation systems operation, strategy implementation, and technology development, all of which are vital areas for our current as well as future operations and growth strategy. We look forward to benefitting from his hands-on counsel and deep industry relationships to better inform our customer-facing solutions and drive long-term partnerships and agreements with some of our industry's largest and most influential players."

Harris added: "I've come to know and admire the Duos rail inspection portal technology and believe the Company is addressing a large, unmet need. The rail industry is still in the very early stages of a great technology transformation that will see hundreds of millions of dollars collectively invested over the next few years as legacy processes and systems are updated and replaced. I look forward to providing my directly applicable experience and leveraging my long-standing relationships at tier one and other customers to help make Duos a leading technology provider for our industry."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission-critical security, inspection, and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

