Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Announces Completion of Its FY 2019 and 2020 Audited Financials

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, announced that its independent auditor has completed and signed off on the audit of its financial statements for fiscal years ending September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020 respectively.

Eco-Growth intends to immediately file its Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Once the Form 10 becomes effective, which, unless withdrawn, will be approximately sixty days post-filing, Eco-Growth Strategies will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act. These requirements include filing annual, quarterly and current reports, as well as annual proxy statements with the SEC.

"Eco-Growth is pleased to have achieved this very important milestone," said William Delgado, CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. "Having consistently filed our pre-audited financials allowed for an easy transition to audited financials for both our auditor and our organization. Becoming a fully reporting company, we will have the opportunity to attract a broader population of institutional and accredited investors, as well as taking a pivotal step towards our goal of ultimately listing on a national exchange this year," added Delgado.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Richard Brown

(775) 443-4740

rbrown@ecogrowthstrategies.com

SOURCE: Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

