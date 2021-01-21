Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling Forms Technical Advisory Board; Appoints Mining Experts Darin Wagner and Gil Lawson

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has formed a technical advisory board to support the Company's accelerated path forward at the Larder gold project in Ontario. The first appointee is Mr. Darin Wagner - a highly regarded senior executive in the mining sector, with an impressive track record of corporate development and M&A. He is joined by Mr. Gil Lawson - an experienced mining engineer whose background includes running several prominent Canadian gold operations.

Jason Billan, CEO of Gatling Exploration, commented, "Gatling has created a new technical advisory board following the tremendous progress made at the Larder gold project in Ontario. We are now shifting our focus to evaluating the project's potential at surface in addition to depth, while project de-risking activities have commenced leading to an updated resource in H2, 2021. I am very pleased to welcome Darin and Gil to the team. Their extensive expertise in gold mining projects regionally compliments that of Gatling's management and Board, and ranges from exploration and development through to production, which will be a great asset going forward. Gatling is embarking upon a catalyst-rich year, and we are confident that both individuals will yield significant dividends for shareholders as we aim to unlock value at our high-quality gold project."

Darin Wagner: Career Highlights

Mr. Wagner is a professional geologist with over 30 years of mineral exploration and corporate development experience. He has worked in North/South America and Africa, been directly involved in a number of M&A transactions and been instrumental in raising several hundred million dollars. Mr. Wagner became President of Sydney Resource Corp. in 2005 and helped steer the successful merger with Band Ore Resources to form West Timmins Mining Inc. He then served as President, CEO and Qualified Person for West Timmins through the discovery of the high-grade Thunder Creek and 144 gold deposits - part of the Timmins West Mine Complex in Timmins, Ontario. Mr. Wagner then oversaw the acquisition of West Timmins by Lake Shore Gold in an all-share deal valued at $424 million which was completed in 2009.

Mr. Wagner founded Canadian explorer Balmoral Resources Ltd. and served as its President and CEO through a series of gold and base metal discoveries culminating in its 2020 acquisition by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. in an all-share deal valued on closing at $160 million. He was also a founding director of Falco Resources (acquired by the Osisko Group in 2017), NewCastle Gold (acquired by Equinox Gold in 2017) and TSX-V listed VR Resources, where he continues to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wagner also currently acts in an advisory capacity for Nova Royalty Corp., Ely Gold Royalties, KORE Mining and Gambier Gold, all Canadian-listed companies.

Mr. Wagner, P. Geo., commented, "I am excited to be back in the Abitibi and to be working with Jason Billan and his team at Gatling, as they continue advancing the Larder Project. This intriguing project sits at the heart of one of the most prolific gold trends in Canada, and it combines existing high grade resource development potential with an abundance of discovery and exploration opportunities."

Gil Lawson: Career Highlights

Mr. Gil Lawson is a registered professional mining engineer in Ontario and Nunavut and has over 34 years of experience in the mining business, primarily with gold operations. He has managed two start-up operations, Newmont's Musselwhite Mine in Ontario and De Beers Canada's Snap Lake Mine in the Northwest Territories and most recently COO for TMAC Resources Inc.'s start-up Hope Bay Project in Nunavut. Mr. Lawson has also worked in the Timmins and Red Lake, Ontario gold mining districts - similar to Gatling's Larder gold project, which sits on the Cadillac-Larder fault, in the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt. His core expertise lies in gold mining operations management, engineering and technical studies, project management and exploration.

Gil Lawson, P.Eng., said, "I'm delighted to be joining the Gatling Exploration team as technical advisor to the management and Board of Directors for the Larder gold project. I see Larder as an exciting/emerging story in a prolific and historical gold district in the heart of the Abitibi gold belt. I look forward to helping the team unlock value for shareholders and stakeholders, and I'm keen to get started immediately."

The Company has granted incentive stock options authorizing the purchase of 250,000 common shares (the "Options") to the new advisory members. The Options are exercisable at $0.44 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

