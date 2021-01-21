The new industrial high-shear mixers market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005517/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the industrial high-shear mixers market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising demand for industrial high-shear mixers among various industries," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the industrial high-shear mixers market size to grow by USD 38.58 million during the period 2021-2025.

Industrial High-shear Mixers Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial high-shear mixers market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 1.40%.

Based on the product, the industrial batch high-shear mixers saw maximum growth in 2020. Factors such as rising demand for industrial high-shear mixers among various industries are driving the market.

The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

39% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for industrial high-shear mixers in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market- The non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment market is segmented by product (ultrasonic testing equipment, radiography testing equipment, visual testing equipment, and others), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, automotive, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Stationary Generator Market in the US- The stationary generator market size in the US is segmented by product (stationary diesel generators and stationary gas generators), type (less than 300 kW, 301 kW to 800 kW, and greater than 800 kW), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The industrial high-shear mixers market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The industrial high-shear mixers market is segmented by product (Industrial batch, Industrial, and Industrial multistage) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ACG, Admix Inc., Charles Ross Son Co., EnSight Solutions LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, LINXIS Group, Merck KGaA, PerMix Tec Co. Ltd., Silverson Machines Inc., and Tetra Laval International SA.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005517/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/