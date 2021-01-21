The new motor graders market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the operational benefits of motor graders," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the motor graders market size to grow by USD 671.49 million during the period 2021-2025.

Motor Graders Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The motor graders market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.41%.

Based on the product, MS motor graders saw maximum growth in 2020. MS motor graders have the weight and power to operate on construction sites.

Since a majority of construction activities need MS motor graders, the demand for motor graders is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

45% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The rising infrastructural and residential construction activity will facilitate the motor graders market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for motor graders in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The motor graders market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The motor graders market is segmented by product (MS motor graders, LS motor graders, and SS motor graders) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere Co., Komatsu Ltd., Mahindra Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

