Mr. Martin S. Read is transferring the offices and responsibility to Mr. Daniel Gosselin with mutual affinity, to maximize the efficiency of execution of corporate agenda relevant to experience and resources to achieve corporate goals expeditiously. Eco Depot appreciatively thanks Mr. Read for his long-standing service to the company, maintaining operations and stability during periods testing the resilience of all citizens and most companies throughout the world. The transition of office and responsibility is effective immediately, upon this announcement.[1]

Mr. Gosselin will execute the office of Eco Depot, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive to establish Bronya Climate Shield product distribution within intended channels during the product rollout phase, with fulfillment forecast of six months. Mr. Gosselin will implement the roll-out phase until achievement of targeted vertical product distribution establishment expectations, then transition the company to carry out the growth phase with focus on internal enterprise development, to permit revenues and organic growth to follow successful deployment. Mr. Gosselin will also serve as a valuable contributor to the Board of Directors, as President, providing wisdom in leadership for strategic formulation of agenda, planning, execution policy and shareholder representation. The company is honored to have the leadership and expertise of one of North America's all-time master distribution specialists to establish the Eco Depot distribution platform, structuring for long-term achievement, stability, and security.

Since 1980 Mr. Gosselin has been distributing and converting Military Specification Packaging Supplies for military contractors, working directly with many defense agencies. Mr. Gosselin has received numerous awards for his hard work, dedication, and expertise, from the most respected and renown defense agencies. Mr. Gosselin is honorably recognized by a large and important community for his ethics, principles, and excellent work product with clear ability to communicate and transfer such into his organization, community, and family.

As a premier packaging and distribution specialist for Department of Defense (US), Department National Defense (Canada), Pratt and Whitney, General Dynamics, Boeing, Canadian Marconi, Spar Aerospace, Bendix, Avalex, Nortel, etc., Mr. Gosselin has proven mastery of product distribution operations establishment balancing all of the economies of manufacturing, supply and delivery to meet expectations and demands of government, defense, industrial and enterprise clientele.

With current manufacturing at sufficient levels to adequately supply the roll-out phase of Bronya Climate Shield, Mr. Gosselin contributes social and human capital in abundance to establish supply and distribution chains with efficient economies to meet demand and anticipated demand within targeted industries in a scalable distribution platform designed to maximize corporate performance tuned to global scope.

Under the executive command of Mr. Gosselin, the company will initiate Bronya Canada Group's product roll-out phase with focus on establishing sector-based distribution via contractual partnerships with lead industry organizations to achieve a harmonic entrance onto the world stage as a reliable, non-invasive solution to achieve 30% to 40% instant energy efficiency in each and every aspect of energy consumption, demand and management.

The company's management intends to establish the roll-out phase in the projected time, with strong attention given to DIY retail stores, building contractor supply (home and commercial), industrial building suppliers, specialized electronics, military, aerospace, manufacturing, and others. As the product roll-out success returns geographical and other data necessary to set anticipation schedules under the command of Mr. Gosselin, the company will dynamically coordinate within the established expertise of the existing board and executives, as well as additions to the organization, to determine the most cost effective means of establishing strategically positioned sales, manufacturing and distribution facilities for maximum advantage to the organization relative to regions, demand, resources and agenda.

With energy conservation initiatives being deployed by major global stakeholders, Eco Depot products can support achievement of energy conservation goals immediately as an additive application to existing infrastructure for all stakeholders in energy consumption until new transformative infrastructure technologies can be invented and implemented. Even then, Eco Depot visions that Bronya Climate Shield technology would be at the heart of all energy management, from the unseen nano applications within electronics to the aesthetically pleasing but reassuring macro applications on housing, commercial buildings, and data centers.

Having effective leadership tailored to the immediate and long-term vision of the company caps the organizational efficacy and galvanizes the corpus for effective market penetration. Eco Depot welcomes Mr. Gosselin as President and CEO to embark on the mission of establishing Bronya Climate Shield liquid thermal insulation as an affordable, functional, and immediate energy efficiency tool beneficial to the planet while serving human energy needs with long reaching economic benefit.

Achieving energy sustainability for both the planet and the people is important, necessary, and now, with the chief office held by such esteem and capability, possible.

[1] Note: The decision and acceptance to transfer title and responsibility was executed earlier, however the company preferred to wait until after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States of America and Vice President Kamala Harris, in honor of this important and momentous event. Eco Depot is proud to support democracy and the transfer of power with respect and dignity and is a supporter and contributor of President Biden's Build Back Better plan. Eco Depot thanks President Biden and Vice President Harris for your service.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTC Pink: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com.

