Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
2.000% Verkaufsplus und jetzt kommt noch der VIP-Faktor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
20.01.21
11:28 Uhr
23,180 Euro
+0,110
+0,48 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,61023,83014:38
23,70023,74014:38
PR Newswire
21.01.2021 | 14:28
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF's year-end results to be published on 2 February

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its year-end results for 2020 on 2 February 2021 at approximately 13:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a Webcast, with the opportunity to ask questions via the chat function, at 14:00 (CET).

To join the Webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/60087dd9dd22a114004e75a2/emds

Sweden +46 10 884 8016

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode: 812094

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the Webcast, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46 725 77 65 76.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg
Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576
mobile: 46 725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
46 31-337 2104;
46 705-472 104;
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-2-february,c3271642

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3271642/1361854.pdf

Release

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.