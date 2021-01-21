Winners, Inc.: Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Names Howard Lefkowitz, Former CEO of VEGAS.COM and Senior Executive at Earthlink & Home Shopping Network as President

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announces the hire of Howard Lefkowitz, former CEO of VEGAS.com and senior executive of Earthlink and Home Shopping Network as its President.

Lefkowitz brings to VegasWINNERS considerable marketing and technical experience in Internet business, television, and film. He served as vice president of business development and marketing for Earthlink. He worked with Dick Clark Productions to bring the first interactive primetime show to network TV. He also worked with Ted Turner's WTBS to create that station's first original show. A well-respected entertainment industry visionary, Lefkowitz has also consulted for NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox, as well as Warner Bros and MCA/Universal. Lefkowitz was also a senior executive at multichannel retailer HSN, and later served as president of one of the multibillion-dollar company's subsidiaries. During his nine-year tenure as president and CEO, VEGAS.com became the most visited and successful site for city hospitality and information on the web. Under his leadership VEGAS.com became a highly profitable, globally renowned brand with sales of nearly $400 MM annually. VEGAS.com grew to millions of unique visitors per month and operated back-of-house systems, including box offices, for many of the largest hotels in Las Vegas.

Mr. Lefkowitz will lead monetization, marketing, technology and day to day operations of VegasWINNERS.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Howard has been my friend and neighbor for nearly twenty years. His expertise across multiple industries and disciplines, combined with his rich history of innovation and leadership will be of tremendous value to VegasWINNERS! We are delighted to have him on our winning team."

Last year, Grand View Research reported that in 2019 the global online gambling market size was valued at USD 53.7 billion and that they expected it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. Later they projected revenues in 2027 to reach $127.3 billion by 2027. Active companies in the market include DraftKings Inc., Playgon Games Inc., Scientific Games Corporation, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. and Penn National Gaming, Inc.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC. Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

