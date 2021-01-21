Vivakor Installs Independent Board of Directors

Establishes a Stronger Company through Improved Corporate Governance

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, primarily focused on soil remediation, is pleased to announce its creation of a majority independent Board of Directors.

Al Ferrara to its Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee

Joseph Spence to its Board of Directors

Trent Staggs to its Board of Directors and Chairman of the Compensation Committee

Matthew Balk to its Board of Directors and Chairman of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Vivakor Chief Executive Officer, Matt Nicosia, commented, "We are extremely excited to welcome Mr. Ferrara, Mr. Spence, Mr. Staggs and Mr. Balk to our Board of Directors. In furtherance of our filing of the S-1 Registration Statement on November 10, 2020, with these independent Board appointments, we are well-situated for further growth having established improved corporate governance. Our new Directors provide a diverse range of experience applicable to business development and operations, technology, sustainable cities, impact investing, government regulation, capital markets and investment banking. We are confident that this newly constructed independent Board will help us successfully navigate the capital markets."

Full biographical information for each member of Vivakor's Board of Directors is set forth as follows.

Matthew Nicosia joined Vivakor as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board in 2011. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Nicosia co-founded Dermacia Inc. in 1999, a dermatology product development Company. From December 2012 through December 2015, concurrent with his time serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor, Mr. Nicosia served as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Vivaceuticals, d/b/a Regeneca Worldwide. In February 2019, Mr. Nicosia joined Ridepair Inc., a software development company focused on the transportation market, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Nicosia joined the Board of Directors of NarcX Solutions Inc., a developer of onsite drug destruction technologies in June 2019. During 2018, Mr. Nicosia co-founded and has since served as co-Chairman of the Board of Prosperity Utah, a non-profit economic think tank focused on the State of Utah. Since April 2018, Mr. Nicosia has served on the Board of Directors of CannapharmaRx Inc., a public company which trades on the OTC Markets. Mr. Nicosia received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University and a MBA from Pepperdine University. Mr. Nicosia is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors based on his in-depth knowledge of the Company as Chief Executive Officer and because of his extensive experience with thermal vaporization technologies, business development in the Middle East and U.S. capital markets experience.

Al Ferrara joined Vivakor as a director on September 21, 2020. Mr. Ferrara retired as the National Director of Retail & Consumer Products at BDO USA, LLP in 2016. Mr. Ferrara is a CPA, who worked at BDO USA, LLP in a variety of positions beginning in 1991, and was a member of its board of directors from 2003 to 2010. Mr. Ferrara served as the Northeast Regional Managing Partner at BDO USA, LLP from 2000 to 2003. Mr. Ferrara was also a director representative at Trenwith Capital, Inc. (now BDO Capital Advisors, LLC) from 2000 to 2015 and a member of the retail advisory board at Hilco Retail Consulting from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Ferrara was previously on the Board of Directors for Barnes & Noble, Inc., from August 2016 until the company was sold in August 2019, where he served on its audit committee and compensation committee, and in July 2019, he joined the Board of Directors of Steven Madden, Ltd., where he serves as Chairman of its audit committee and a member of its governance committee. Mr. Ferrara is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of his extensive experience in auditing public companies and serving as a director of large public companies.

Joseph Spence joined Vivakor as a director on September 21, 2020. Mr. Spence previously spent the past two years as an investor, advisor, executive and philanthropist specializing in catalyzing high tech and tech infused real estate to create smart, sustainable cities that work for everyone, with ASPIRE Center for Electrified Transportation, We Are Makers Social Impact Initiative and IconIQ Talks. Previously, from 2014 through 2018, he was an executive director at Goldman Sachs leading teams in the Technology, Media and Telecom; Real Estate, Gaming and Lodging; and Structured Finance sectors for the Americas and EMEA regions. From 2007 to 2014, he was an associate director at Standard & Poor's covering approximately $144 billion in debt, and, from 2006 to 2007, he was an assistant treasurer at Bank of NY Mellon. He started his career as an engineer at the NASA Academy at Goddard Space Flight Center. Mr. Spence holds an MBA from Columbia University and BS in Electrical Engineering Howard University (Magna Cum Laude). Mr. Spence also holds a Master's degree in Nano & Biotechnology from Harvard University. Mr. Spence is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of his extensive experience in raising capital and financing companies through all stages of growth.

Matthew Balk joined Vivakor as a director on September 21, 2020. Mr. Balk previously spent more than 25 years as an investment banker specializing in technology and biotechnology where he raised a substantial amount of capital for both public and private companies and dozens of mergers and acquisitions. In 2011, he left investment banking to start his family office. He has since co-founded several companies including AzurX (Nasdaq: AZRX) and VerifyH20 and invested in a number of other technology companies. Mr. Balk also works as a consultant to a small number of companies in the areas of Biotech and technology in general. Mr. Balk received his MBA from New York University Stern School of Business. Mr. Balk is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of his extensive experience acting as an investment banker supporting large public companies.

Trent Staggs joined Vivakor as a director on September 21, 2020. Mr. Staggs brings a 20-year track record of developing and executing on business strategy, teams and relationships. Prior to advising the Vivakor Team, he was on the corporate leadership team of a global direct sales company that operates in over 35 markets, providing strategic direction and leadership of global integrated systems, software and IT infrastructure. Mr. Staggs has also been directly responsible for financial transactions in excess of 2 billion dollars as a VP at Morgan Stanley and also running his own nationwide financial company. Mr. Staggs served as a consultant for RDM from January 2019 through March 2020, advising with respect to obtaining required permitting from State agencies and other regulatory matters. Mr. Staggs received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Utah and received an MBA from the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. Mr. Staggs is also an elected official in the state of Utah and serves on many boards, providing needed political guidance and consultation to Vivakor and its related companies. Mr. Staggs is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of his extensive experience in capital markets, government relations and regulatory requirements.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a clean energy technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

