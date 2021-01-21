Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Commences 2,300 meter Maiden Sunawayo Drilling Program in Bolivia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that a 2,300 meter drilling program has commenced at its 100% owned Sunawayo silver lead zinc project ("Sunawayo") in central Bolivia.

This is the first ever drilling campaign in history at Sunawayo, acquired by Silver Elephant in September, 2020. Since that time the Company has collected over 900 samples along an 8 km strike length. Over 86% of those samples returned silver assay results grading from 1 g/t to 458 g/t. These results demonstrate extensive near-surface silver mineralization at Sunawayo.

A total 15 drillholes have been planned over a span of 3km to test potential mineralized structures at the Caballo Uma and Pujiuni targets at Sunawayo. These targets have the highest concentration of mineralized samples and exhibit the highest silver grades collected on the project to date.

Silver Elephant has completed the first drill hole while continuing its mapping and sampling program at Sunawayo, which spans 17km totaling an area of 59.5 km2.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Silver Elephant adopts industry-recognized best practices in its implementation of QA/QC methods. Rock chip samples average between 4 and 6 kg. Samples are shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Ururo, Bolivia for preparation and then shipped to ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru for analysis. Samples are analyzed using Intermediate Level Four Acid Digestion. Silver overlimits ("ore grade") are analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The ALS Laboratories sample management system meets all the requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. A geochemical standard control samples are inserted into the sample stream. The laboratory also includes duplicates of samples, standards and blanks for additional QA/QC. Check assays are reviewed prior to the release of data. Assays are also reviewed for their geological context and checked against field descriptions.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company of energy metals.

