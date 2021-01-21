TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Named Preferred Partner of Tritan Software, Working with 95% of Cruise Lines

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE: TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Tritan Software, the cruise industry's #1 provider of Health Information and Incident Management software platforms. In addition to the partnership, Nedko Panayotov, Head of Strategic Partnerships of Tritan Software Corporation will join TraceSafe's Strategic Cruise Advisory Council as TraceSafe continues to develop products for the cruise and hospitality industry.

Tritan Software supports 95% of existing cruise lines, including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Carribean International, and Viking Ocean Cruises, and has a rapidly growing presence in the Commercial Shipping, Energy and Mining industries. TraceSafe contact tracing software and wearables are supporting their Health Management Platform "SeaCare," the first and only complete enterprise software solution for global medical operations in the maritime industry.

CDC frameworks for resumption of sailing operations specify compliance requirements for social distancing and close contact monitoring of both crew members and all passengers. BLE wearables have proven to be a reliable method to comply with these guidelines.

"There are few industries that require the degree of specialization, technology excellence, service and global experience that the cruise industry demands and that's why we're privileged to be working alongside the partner with the expertise, experience, market strength and trust that Tritan has," said Gordon Zeilstra, TraceSafe Chief Revenue Officer. "We are closely monitoring CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of passengers, crew and various requirements that national jurisdictions require-and as cruise passengers embark and disembark around the globe, our product allows them to truly enjoy their vacation."

TraceSafe's privacy-centric software, medical grade security and encryption uniquely position the firm to meet the stringent privacy and medical requirements on cruise liners and the regions they visit, like HIPAA and GDPR.

Nedko Panayotov, Head of Strategic Partnerships of Tritan Software Corporation, commented: "We firmly believe that our value-added turnkey, optimised and high-tech solution offers complete transparency and efficiency of services. Innovation, digitization and compliance is at the core of the combined solution offered through our health platform SeaCare® and TraceSafe, managing every aspect of medical operations."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

About Tritan Software

Tritan Software is the maritime industry's #1 provider of health and safety management platforms. Tritan Software has over 95% adoption amongst all cruise lines with a rapidly growing presence within the commercial segments of the industry. Our products - the SeaCare® Health Platform, the SeaEvent® Management Platform and the SeaSafe® Management Platform - combine patented synchronization technology and highly specialized functionality to deliver an unmatched value proposition resulting in optimal operational outcomes. Tritan Software has clients operating in every ocean of the world, sailing to over 1,000+ ports with over four million events being managed within its software platforms annually.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

TraceSafe

TraceSafe Investor Relations

invest@tracesafe.io

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE: TraceSafe Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625238/TraceSafe-Named-Preferred-Partner-of-Tritan-Software-Working-with-95-of-Cruise-Lines