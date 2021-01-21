CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Is Pleased to Announce that Darla Lanphear has been appointed Head of Sales for Canada, Mexico and the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021?/ Toronto based CO2?GRO Inc.?("GROW")?(TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FSE:4021) is pleased to announce that Darla Lanphear will be the head of GROW's sales with responsibility for individual sales representatives and sales teams in Mexico, Canada and the US (MCA) effective immediately.

Darla has 23 years of experience as regional sales manager in the greenhouse, shade, shelter and playground industries with her last role heading East Coast territory sales for Paul Boers Manufacturing, a globally renowned greenhouse designer and manufacturer.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Alliances commented, "The significant interest and associated sales activity in CO2 Delivery Solutions now requires a dedicated greenhouse sales and marketing professional with long term experience in the covered grow industry to capitalize on the increasing business development opportunities in the MCA region. Darla brings 23 years of sales and marketing experience in the MAC greenhouse industry as well as extensive industry contacts. We are delighted to welcome Darla to our management team and look forward to working with her to further develop the business and enhance shareholder value."

"With Darla joining CO2 GRO to manage sales activities in the MCA region management will now have more time to focus on the increasing opportunities to partner with additional marketing partners who can pursue business development opportunities in respective regions."

About CO2 GRO Inc.?

GROW's 2021 target market is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and covered cultivation facilities globally (USDA). 80% of these facilities cannot use CO2 gassing due to heat venting, porosity or CO2 usage cost. For decades, CO2 gassing has only been used in expensive indoor sealed greenhouses that achieve up to 30% more plant yield. These enhanced yields are only possible if over 1000 ppm CO2 levels are maintained throughout the year. Even expensive sealed greenhouses struggle to maintain these levels consistently throughout the year as up to 50% of the augmented CO2 gas escapes the greenhouse naturally and even more escapes when the greenhouse is vented in warmer months, leaving room for yield improvement.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions helps all greenhouses achieve up to 30% more plant yield consistently throughout the year. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers pathogen Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. CO2 gassing does not offer plant protection.

GROW naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water without bubbles or pressure. This creates an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly onto the plant's leaves and shoots. The aqueous CO2 solution's micro droplets create a microfilm on the leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. The diffusion gradient created favors CO2 transport into the leaf, regardless of the stomata.

CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers, strawberries, orchids and other flowers. Greenhouse growers everywhere that cannot gas CO2 can now add CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits. As carbon taxes rise, sealed greenhouse growers that gas CO2 will have to pay more for their emissions. CO2 Delivery Solutions offers these greenhouses the ability to supplement their plants with CO2 consistently throughout the year without emitting CO2 gas to the atmosphere and using up to 95% less CO2 through aqueous CO2 misting.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca

