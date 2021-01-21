Standalone solar-powered refrigerators present a $20 billion opportunity in India for vaccine storage, milk chillers, households, micro enterprises, and cold storage for farm produce, according to a new report by Gogla.Netherlands-based global off-grid solar energy body Gogla has published a report highlighting huge potential for solar-powered refrigeration products in India. The study finds off-grid solar refrigerators offer a $20.6 billion market across healthcare - for vaccine storage; households; micro enterprises; farm-gate - for fruit and vegetable storage; and dairy - for milk chillers. ...

