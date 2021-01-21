Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) -Rifco Inc. (TSXV: RFC) ("Rifco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its investors with an update on the Company.

Rifco, now led by a new Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Newhouse, and a new Board of Directors, has completed its initial review of the current operations of Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation ("RNAF"), Rifco's single, wholly owned, subsidiary operating entity.

The Board together with Newhouse have established the following near-term objectives for RNAF:

Right-size the organization relative to its current client base, and work towards achieving a consistent 4% return on assets (ROA) managed, as measured by net income before tax, adjusted for non-cash changes in provision for impairment;

Grow our existing client base and vehicle units financed by 10% organically;

Grow our existing client base and vehicle units financed through accretive acquisitions; and

Foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement and focus on delivering an exceptional client experience to all our stakeholders.

Management expects to take an appropriate restructuring charge in the third quarter that will also include the costs of the recent Proxy contest conducted in the Fall of 2020. Management intends to increase its provision for credit losses to reflect a second round of business lockdowns and a protracted return to a pre-Covid economic operating environment.

Rifco will continue to provide investors an update as to the future strategic direction of the Company in due course, as the Board and Newhouse complete their strategic review of Rifco and RNAF.

About Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation

Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation ("RNAF") operates with a purpose to help its clients obtain a safe and reliable vehicle by providing alternative finance solutions. RNAF currently distributes its alternative finance products indirectly through select automotive dealer partners.

Rifco is built on a foundation of trust, respect, empowerment, accountability and passion which are exhibited by each and every member of the Rifco team, as we collaboratively pursue our collective vision and do so in a manner that is consistent with our purpose.

The common shares of Rifco Inc. are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RFC". There are 21.75 million shares (basic) outstanding and 23.17 million (fully diluted) shares.

