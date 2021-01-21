Citi has executed its first stock loan transaction in Romanian securities through its Agency Securities Lending business. This milestone follows previous successful launches of securities lending in a number of emerging markets further highlighting Citi's strength in this sector.

"We are pleased to have pioneered our first securities lending transaction in Romania, which is a key development in an emerging market with great potential," said Alin Duhnea, Senior Product Manager at Citi. "The strength of our Securities Services business is our ability to deliver local expertise and innovation to our global clients. Our in-depth understanding of the market, close relationships with local regulators and market infrastructures, and client focus are the foundation of Citi's leading position in Romania."

With the addition of Romania, Citi now supports securities lending in 74 markets globally as part of a suite of investment services provided by its Agency Securities Lending business. Citi delivers award-winning, open-architecture securities lending solutions that leverage Citi's global presence, robust risk management controls and innovative trading strategies to help clients achieve their objectives.

"Citi is committed to providing access to new markets for our clients," said David Martocci, Global Head of Agency Securities Lending at Citi. "The continued expansion of our product offering leverages our deep on-the-ground expertise and enables us to present our clients with new and unique revenue opportunities."

With over $24.9 trillion1 of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi Securities Services provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of custody and fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

