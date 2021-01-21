From 2021-01-25, a buy-back shares procedure for SUTNTIB "INVL Baltic Real Estate" ORS (ISIN code LT0000127151) is launched.The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-03-25. The price per share is EUR 2,2103. Order uncross dates and time: 2021-02-08 15:45 EET; 2021-02-22 15:45 EET; 2021-03-08 15:45 EET; 2021-03-25 15:45 EET. The maximum number of shares to buy is 8 988 051 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1 Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: INR1LOS1 Detailed information: Extended Rules of Shares Buy-Back Process of SUTNTIB "INVL Baltic Real Estate" (attached) SUTNTIB "INVL Baltic Real Estate" information on buy-back process: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=1000516&me ssageId=1253019 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836737