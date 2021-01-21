With effect from January 22, 2021, the subscription rights in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 03, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: INDEX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015503370 Order book ID: 215294 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 22, 2021, the paid subscription shares in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including February 11, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: INDEX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015503388 Order book ID: 215293 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB