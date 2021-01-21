American Manganese Inc. Prepares Cathode Reactor for First Production

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's specialized cathode reactor is being prepared to produce its first test batch of cathode precursor materials. American Manganese acquired the specialized reactor for cathode precursor production, which is a valuable input for lithium-ion battery manufacturing. The reactor is capable of producing modern cathode materials such as lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA), both of which are commonly used in electric vehicle batteries.

To achieve the modern cathode material's high-quality standards and to ensure testing conditions are not contaminated, AMY has prepared a specialized and controlled testing area for the reactor. The reactor will first undergo water testing before introducing the purified NMC and NCA leach solutions that were produced during the RecycLiCo pilot plant's patented leach stages.

American Manganese will report results of the independent analytical testing performed on the test batch and will also prepare samples of the produced NMC and NCA cathode precursor for independent performance validation by all interested third-party organizations.

The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) has provided support and funding for this technical feasibility project, formally known as Synthesis of Cathode Material Precursors from Recycled Battery Scrap.

"The production of high-quality cathode precursor material, in a minimal number of steps, lends added value to our recycled product and shows the viability of our closed-loop recycling method," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "The engineering and process parameter experiments throughout our pilot plant project offer a valuable tool to incorporate into larger commercial projects."

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

