Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VX) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the commencement of an 885 line kilometre airborne magnetic and VTEM survey on its 7,875 hectare Middle Ridge Gold Project in Newfoundland.

In the Exploits Subzone gold belt, high resolution magnetics and EM surveys have been demonstrated to highlight geologic structures that are critical in exploration for structurally hosted orogenic gold. Origen has contracted Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario to conduct the survey. Lines will be flown at 100 metre spacing to provide high resolution magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) data, which are imperative for identifying the deep-seated structures that host orogenic gold.

"We are excited to take this opportunity to conduct an airborne survey well prior to the spring season and the planned commencement of our field program. Information gained from this survey will benefit us greatly in preparation for our exploration program by allowing us to prioritize exploration targets for in field follow-up and will provide invaluable aid in the subsequent development of quality drill targets," states Company President Blake Morgan.

Incentive Stock Option Grant

Origen has granted 1.4 million incentive stock options, exercisable into common shares of the Company, to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. These options have been set in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at a price of 23 cents for a five-year period.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project in Newfoundland.

