Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO) ("the Company"), a company that solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global scale, with a recent uplisting to the OTCQB platform. COO of the Company, Fawad Nisar, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Dalrada Financial Corporation is a science, engineering, and technology company," shared Nisar. "We provide alternative products and services mainly focusing on accessibility and low to mid-income countries, and also developed countries where we can make a worldwide impact in the form of healthcare solutions, clean energy products and services, along with IT and technology services."

Jolly then commented on the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked how the Company faced the challenges of 2020. "The structure and diversified portfolio that we put together was prior to the pandemic," explained Fawad before elaborating on the Company's numerous divisions. "Having that diversified portfolio allowed us to stay focused on the opportunities that we had in front of us and overcoming the challenges of the other business segments; where one was dormant for some time, the others were ramping up," said Nisar, noting that many of these changes were caused by the shifting challenges of their international locations.

"We focused heavily on customer service," he continued. "Having that exceptional experience across each touch-point helped us sustain our business," said Nisar. "Most importantly, our dedicated staff, whether it was remote, whether it was the challenges of the lockdown, or if we needed to get shipments out, our staff and our employees worldwide pulled together. I'm excited looking ahead to 2021."

"How has the Company's vision shifted to accommodate the world's needs right now?", asked Jolly. "It's interesting that the vision that was put in place about two years for Dalrada is aligning and coming to fruition during this pandemic," said Nisar, addressing the Company's sanitizing and disinfectant division. "We still have to treat cervical cancer across the board, regardless of a pandemic or not," he added, noting that the Company will also continue to focus on pollution and climate change moving forward. "The pandemic has already caused 2 million deaths so far, and pollution kills roughly 7 million annually," said Nisar.

Nisar then elaborated on the potential applications for its mobile LikidoCRYO chiller technology, as well as the significance of their high-efficiency heating and cooling systems for commercial and residential use, and ramping up production in Bonham, Texas. "These have allowed us to remain very competitive during the pandemic," shared Nisar, adding that the current environment has also allowed the Company to grow their IT services and technology offerings as the need for remote solutions continues to grow.

"Moving forward, we're always looking for additional acquisitions to make an impact globally," said Nisar. "We're currently in the process of acquiring a stem cell organization to add to our Dalrada health portfolio," he shared, adding that recent studies have found that stem cells have proven promising in the treatment of COVID-19. "We're also looking at potentially acquiring a nursing educational program," he said before elaborating on the increasing demand for health care workers.

"What do you see for your company over the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "What we're doing is making sure that we provide custom solutions," said Nisar. "So, instead of selling hand sanitizer and a surface cleaner, what we're providing is a safety solution," he explained. "In addition to that, through our business segments, we're looking at how we can help businesses save money and be able to continue to meet their business goals," said Nisar. "We're looking at ways to ease the overall experience worldwide," he added. "When you work with Dalrada, we try to be a part of your business and give you a solution that is going to help resolve some of the challenges that you're having during this pandemic."

To close the interview, Nisar encouraged listeners to reach out with any questions at: inquiries@dalrada.com or 1-858-283-1253.

To hear the entire interview with Fawad Nisar, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7778324-dalrada-financial-corp-discusses-its-2021-potential-and-goals-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

