The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted supply chains globally. As a result, demand and supply fluctuations were a major problem across markets over the past year. Today businesses are not just looking to adapt to the new normal but stay future-ready to navigate uncertainties by leveraging real-time data to predict short-term demand spikes and take necessary actions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005369/en/

Learn how demand sensing can help you tackle disruptions and stay future-ready. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Machine learning and natural language processing can help business leaders analyze demand signals much more rapidly than manual spreadsheet-based methods. Request a FREE proposal to find out how you can benefit from demand sensing.

Quantzig, in its recent article, examines the business benefits of demand sensing and explains why it is turning out to be imperative for businesses to thrive in the new normal.

The article offers comprehensive insights on:

The importance of demand sensing How demand sensing differs from demand forecasting The role of demand sensing in tackling global supply chain disruptions

Speak to our expertsto learn how our demand sensing capabilities, combined with advanced demand forecasting techniques, can help you stay competitive in today's digital age.

According to Quantzig's business intelligence and supply chain analytics experts, "The key to demand sensing lies in accurate data sharing between various supply chain nodes, failing which businesses cannot fulfill demand in real-time."

Quantzig has helped leading businesses tackle the crisis and stay future-ready by equipping them with advanced analytics solutions and data-driven insights that aid decision-making. Request a free pilot to discover how you can predict demand spikes and take immediate actions by partnering with us.

Irrespective of the market, businesses today have access to several new data sources. In such a scenario, the ability to aggregate, decode, and interpret data is of the utmost importance and crucial for forecasting demand and planning for the future. Adopting analytics powered approaches to demand sensing enhances the agility to respond to supply chain disruptions, which is crucial for businesses to stay competitive. However, businesses must not forget that demand sensing is a short-term process that must be supplemented with a long-term demand planning and forecasting strategy.

Quantzig's analytics-based demand forecasting solutions empower businesses with several capabilities including, demand sensing, demand planning, trend analysis, data visualization, and more. These capabilities can help business leaders chart the right path forward and make decisions that help move the needle. Request more informationif you're looking for industry-specific, demand sensing insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005369/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us