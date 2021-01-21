The new industrial food blancher's market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing demand for frozen vegetables," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the industrial food blanchers market size to grow by USD 72.82 million during the period 2021-2025.

Industrial Food Blanchers Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial food blanchers market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.25%.

Based on the type, belt blanchers saw maximum growth in 2020. The potato processing sector is growing across the world. This will simultaneously drive the demand for belt blanchers with water cooling technology, fueling the growth of the food blanching machine market in this segment.

The growth of the market segment is expected to exhibit a fast growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

32% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The preference for convenient and fast-to-prepare food among individuals is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the industrial food blanchers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for industrial food blanchers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The industrial food blanchers market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The industrial food blanchers market is segmented by type (Belt blanchers, Drum blanchers, and Screw blanchers) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl

