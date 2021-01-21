Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Gaensel Energy, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company") is a diversified holding company with assets in Software/Gaming and VR, Health and Wellness, CRM & Data, Retail Specialty Coffee and Fashion, Apparel and Cosmetics, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies.





The Company, in completing a two-year successful and reciprocal positive ongoing relationship with Simeti Group Limited (https://www.simeti.co.uk) and its subsidiaries is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial financial program to facilitate up to One Hundred Million USD ($100,000,000) in Financing in Europe for its Investors. The is offering is being structured and secured through an establish Reinsurance Company in Belgium. Gaensel will be providing more information during the rollout period. The Company is completing its filings with OTC Markets which should be completed in the first quarter 2021.

Gaensel and Simeti will complete the transfer of 65% of Simeti to Gaensel, including all of Simeti technology, intellectual property and subsidiaries in wind, solar and the revolutionary Green Energy Container.

Simeti specializes in proprietary renewable energy solutions including wind turbines (no stroboscopic effect and bird-safe technology), photovoltaic energy, aquaponic and green energy, as well as green energy water treatment and waste conversion technology.





One of the Simeti's most innovative solution includes a highly portable energy container that can be dropped anywhere to supply energy used for heating, lighting and water cleaning treatment (30-50qm of cleaned water per day). All of this in one 20 Ft container including battery storage and electronic management system and back-up petrol generator-this technology can be applied to a number of uses including ability to power water treatment plants, agriculture, fish farms, airports, armed forces use, and residential/suburban and church off-grid power solutions, as well as the power to generate energy from waste and rain waters.

As of this morning, Simeti has indicated it has several contracts pending, including 8 containers for Bolivia in a deal excess of $10M USD.

List of Technologies included in the containers include:

Wind Turbines Simeti installed on the building roofs Boiling water, direct consumption, charging of LENR Cells, 5 - 10kWp

PV folios on wind turbine blades Charging LENR Cells, 700 Wp

Water Turbine in Eaves

Charging LENR Cells, streaming rainwater into water treatment, 300 Wp

PV panels on the roofs

Charging of LENR cells, direct consumption, 5 - 10 kWp

Water Turbines in Sewerage Pipelines Charging LENR Cells, 10 kWp - 30 kWp

Cleaning of Wastewater - Recycling Water

Water Treatment - Increase of quality of water.

Security system - Checking Water Quality and Contamination

LENR Cells (Battery Storage)

Power Storage, charging of external and portable devices, 10 - 50kWh

Backup generator

Back up of the whole system, 15 - 20 kWp

Central Electronic Management System

Portable Facility on the Trailer

Wind Turbine + PV panels and folios

Back-up generator (petrol or diesel)

LENR Cells - direct consumption, charging LENR Cells - 20 kWp

Gaensel execs are extremely pleased with the opportunity to service energy needs worldwide on this latest acquisition and anticipate a number of contracts and applications to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Gaensel Energy:

Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) is a diversified holding company actively engaged in driving shareholder value through acquisitions and partnerships focused on opportunities in the Energy, Manufacturing, Software, and Technology markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

