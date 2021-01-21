Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust's (MNP's) manager Zehrid Osmani reports that his ongoing focus on long-term structural, sustainable business models was beneficial for the fund's performance during the coronavirus-led market sell-off in Q120, with portfolio companies undertaking measures to protect their brand equity. He is encouraged by a general increase in investor awareness of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, an area of research that Martin Currie has focused on for several years, as he believes that ESG improvements can lead to higher total returns for shareholders. MNP's performance has improved since the appointment of Osmani in October 2018, and its NAV is now ahead of its benchmark over the last one, three, five and 10 years.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...