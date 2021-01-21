The news comes on the day a private equity investor in the English North East announced plans to jointly develop a 1.4 GWp solar portfolio with Canadian Solar.With the rebranded trade body for U.K. solar today revealing the country added 545 MW of generation capacity last year, there were fresh announcements of plans for a further 1.6 GWp of project capacity in the former EU member state. The biggest statement of intent this morning was made by Newcastle-based private equity group Windel Capital, which said it had signed a deal with Sino-Canadian manufacturer Canadian Solar to "co-develop" a 1.4 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...