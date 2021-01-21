FactMR: Global Gear Demand Rests on Automotive Industry Revival: Fact.MR Study

Surging popularity of electric vehicles is anticipated to prompt automotive manufacturers to invest in advanced gear solutions to ensure smooth functioning of the vehicle.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / The global gear market is forecast to make significant gains, registering an annual growth rate of nearly 6% by 2021-end. Notwithstanding the recessionary impact ushered in by the pandemic crisis, growth projections appear largely optimistic over the next decade, according to a report published by award winning market research company Fact.MR.

The market has made unprecedented strides in the past, attributed to a flourishing automotive sector. Amongst all regions, China has remained a highly promising market for automotives, with projections indicating total production reaching 27 billion units by 2017. Hence, Fact.MR projects gear sales to reach US$ 54 Bn by 2021. Furthermore, opportunities abound across the electric vehicles segment as the world transitions towards more environmentally sustainable transportation alternatives.

Manufacturers have introduced a slew of innovations and technological breakthroughs, leading to a significant revolution in gear technology in recent years. For instance, in 2010, Sandvik Coromant invented the InvoMilling manufacturing technique while Liebherr Gear Technology has introduced a new hobbing machine for work upto 180 mm. Such innovations have taken the gear market by storm and are expected to provide further traction in the future.

"In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic blip, gear manufacturers are optimistic about a positive expansion path, as manufacturing activities gradually rebound, generating new revenue ecosystems," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=332

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Gear Market Study

Bevel gears to generate maximum revenue share, comprising over 16% of the market share by 2021-end

Automotive manufacturers to remain primary end-users, experiencing annual growth exceeding 6% by the end of the current year

Metallic gears emerged as the highest selling gear type, registering US$ 174 Bn sales in 2020

U.S to account for more than three-quarters of the North American gear market

U.K likely to account for nearly 6% Y-o-Y growth through 2021, attributed to increasing bike ownership

Germany and France to record robust growth, growing annually at approximately 7% each

Japan, China and South Korean markets soar amid rising electric vehicles adoption

Gear Market- Prominent Drivers

The global gear market is surging on the back of a robust automotive and associated industries

Market is being rapidly interspersed with significant technological breakthroughs, including artificial intelligence and automation in industrial manufacturing

Gear Market- Key Restraints

Constant streamlining and maintenance compel manufacturing units to incur additional costs, leading to limited uptake in upcoming years

Discover more about the global gear market with 108 figures and 146 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/332/gear-demand-market

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled by Fact.MR include Valeo SA, ZF Freidrichshafen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Magna International Inc., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., General Motors Company, XINAPSE Systems Limited, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Dana Holding Corporation among others.

In December 2020, Valeo SA reoriented its series of 48V motors to be mounted across electric bikes. The Valeo Smart e-Bike System is the world's first solution to integrate both an electric motor and an adaptive automatic transmission in the pedal assembly. The technology helps gears change automatically with the system's algorithms instantly adapting to the amount of electrical assistance required by the cyclist.

In January 2021, American Axle Manufacturing (AAM) inked a technology development agreement with Inovance Automotive Ltd. for the development of next-generation electric drive technology. The companies will focus on advancing 3-in-1 electric drive systems, leveraging the partners' complimentary expertise in electric-propulsion technology.

More Insights on Fact.MR's Gear Market

In the latest report by Fact.MR, we offer an unbiased analysis of the global gear market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth and scopes, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (worm gear, bevel gear, spur gear, helical gear, screw gear, internal gear, face gear, zerol gear, hypoid gear and other gears), end-user (automotive, process industry, energy, A&D, electrical appliances, construction and mining) and material type (metallic and non-metallic) across six key regions.

Explore Extensive Coverage on Fact.MR's Retail & Consumer Goods Domain

Baby Care Products Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the baby care products market offers 10-year forecast for 2020-2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the baby care products market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

Resealable Films Market: Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global resealable films market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the resealable films market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the resealable films market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Shelf Liners Market: Explore Fact.MR's extensive market study on the global market for shelf liners. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the shelf liner market structure.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarters:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625285/Global-Gear-Demand-Rests-on-Automotive-Industry-Revival-FactMR-Study