Guideline Geo AB will have as from January 22, 2021 new industry classifications. Please see details below. Guideline Geo AB: Instrument details: Short Name: GGEO ISIN Code: SE0005562014 Order Book ID: 200964 ICB Classification: Industry code: 5020, Industrial goods & service For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB