Kahuna Workforce Solutions announces that Willis Towers Watson has selected Kahuna's SaaS skills and competency management platform to expand the employee skills and development strategies within their benefits outsourcing division.

With Kahuna, Willis Towers Watson will be able to assess and track proficiencies against defined competencies at a level and role-specific view for each employee, as well as create development plans to monitor employee growth. Kahuna's robust capabilities will ultimately deliver clear insights, goals, and directives empowering Willis Towers Watson employees to improve in their current roles while working towards new skills.

"We're excited to work with the Willis Towers Watson team, which underscores the need for robust skills programs in all verticals, including advisory and outsourcing services," said Jai Shah, Kahuna's Co-Founder and CEO. "Willis Towers Watson had complex requirements with regards to access and usability. Kahuna is able to provide a flexible and exceptional user experience that meets their specific needs and improves their development program."

"Kahuna enabled the flexibility needed for us to expand the potential of our skills and competency management approach," said Erin Connelly, Talent Development Manager of Benefits Outsourcing. "We are able to leverage the Kahuna platform to customize our competency requirements while executing on existing strategies for colleague growth and development."

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving in more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets, and ideas the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is transforming competency management and workforce planning. Our flagship Kahuna platform helps organizations gain an objective view of their workforce capabilities, measure talent supply against current and future demand, and maximize their return on training investment. Kahuna is used in a wide array of industries including oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and aerospace. For information visit www.kahunaworkforce.com.

