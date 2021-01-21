Woodstock, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) an American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the three-billion-year-old Canadian Shield is pleased to announce that it has acquired a one hundred per cent (100%) interest in the "Hiltz" Property a gold prospect located in Asquith Township in Northern, Ontario approximately one hundred (100) miles North East of Sudbury Ontario.

The Hiltz property is eight claims covering, roughly, 350 acres in The Shining Tree gold camp. The Company paid the prospectors three hundred thousand (300,000) JSHG common shares in return for a one hundred per cent (100%) interest in the property. The prospectors retain a two per cent Net Smelter Royalty (2% NSR); the Company has the option to repurchase 1.5% or 75% of the total NSR for one million, five hundred thousand ($1,500,000 Canadian) at any time.

The property is within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is underlain by an early Archean metavolcanic sequence with a basal layer of pyroclastic and sediments, followed by a sequence of mafix tholeiitic, and an upper layer felsic metadata volcanics. Volcanics are intruded by later stage felsic units as well as diabase dykes. Gold mineralization in the area is characterized by shear or vein types characterized by a mesothermal gold mineralization model.



Hiltz Property Map



Ben Fuschino, CEO and a director of the Company comments, "We have been looking at the Shining Tree Gold camp region for several years and we are lucky to get the Hiltz property giving the Company additional holdings in this 'hot mining camp' area."

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the three-billion-year-old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, niobium to chromium. Please visit http://www.joshuagoldresources.com/ for more information.

