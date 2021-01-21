Technavio has been monitoring the automotive knock sensor market and it is poised to grow by USD 708.55 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the automotive knock sensor market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2020.

The passenger cars segment led the market in 2020.



The ionization of the current sensing ignition subsystem is the major trend in the market.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024.



Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd. are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the stringent regulations regarding emissions and the rising adoption of powertrain sensors. However, cost pressures on sensor manufacturers might hamper growth.



APAC dominated the market with a 60% share in 2020.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the stringent regulations regarding emission and the rising adoption of powertrain sensors will offer immense growth opportunities, cost pressures on sensor manufacturers are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive knock sensor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Knock Sensor Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive knock sensor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Knock Sensor Market Size

Automotive Knock Sensor Market Trends

Automotive Knock Sensor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies ionization of the current sensing ignition subsystem as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Knock Sensor Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive knock sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive knock sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive knock sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive knock sensor market vendors

