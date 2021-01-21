Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) reported an impressive NAV total return (TR) of 29.2% for 2020, visibly ahead of the EMIX Global Mining Index (22.2% TR in sterling). This largely resulted from a yearend valuation review of unlisted portfolio holdings and was driven by a combination of projects moving up the development curve, the rebound in commodity prices (CRB Commodity Index up by 21% in H220) and higher market multiples of listed peers (vs end-June). Key contributors include Cemos reaching full production capacity and Tungsten West being revalued after recent first closing of its £5.0m funding round. Their carrying value almost doubled, adding 8.9pp and 8.0pp to portfolio NAV TR, respectively.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...