QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise has signed a Joint Development Agreement with MSC Shipmanagement to carry out a trial of MSAR, its synthetic heavy fuel oil substitute, on representative commercial vessels in MSC's global fleet. The 4,000-hour trial is scheduled to start in calendar Q421. If successful, the trial may potentially be followed by commercial roll-out of MSAR across MSC's global fleet. The trial may also include testing of Quadrise's bioMSAR biofuel with a view to potential commercial roll-out of the new low-carbon variant as well.

