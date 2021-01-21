Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
21.01.21
17:24 Uhr
PR Newswire
21.01.2021
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Grant of RSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The RSUs will vest on a 3-year pro-rata basis on the anniversary dates of the grant. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.
The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
356,959
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
356,959
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2021-01-19
f)Place of the transactionOff Market


Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600

© 2021 PR Newswire
