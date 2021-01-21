Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Grant of RSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The RSUs will vest on a 3-year pro-rata basis on the anniversary dates of the grant. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.