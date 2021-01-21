Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR), pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces its 2021 financial calendar.

Events Dates* 2020 full-year sales and results March 30, 2021 Annual General Meeting June 4, 2021 2021 first-half sales and results September 20, 2021

(*): Press releases are published before market opens. Subject to modification.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement. A second production site is under construction in western France with a capacity of 250,000 tons of cement per year.

