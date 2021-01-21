Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, is strengthening its local "outside the walls" services implanted in the communities where it is present, by offering a coordinated and extended range of support services for seniors experiencing a loss of independence, in line with its "In Caring Hands" plan and continuing its strategy of diversifying outside of healthcare and medico-social facilities.

These additional services supplement Korian's existing range of home-care services and will be rolled out in coordination with the Petits-fils agency network France's second-largest private sector home-assistance network for seniors1 which currently comprises 160 agencies and whose services have a 97% customer satisfaction rating2

This network has attracted a loyal customer base of more than 20,000 families with its range of local services and qualified carers, selected using a particularly rigorous process, who provide everyday assistance to almost 8,000 elderly persons.

To help people continue living independently at home and to offer services suited to the various types of fragility experienced by the elderly, Korian has formed a partnership with ORKYN', a provider of home-based healthcare services in France and subsidiary of Air Liquide Healthcare. The aim is to strengthen Korian's offering in terms of helping people remain independent by making their homes safer (supplying and installing fall prevention equipment) and helping them manage everyday situations with care beds, mobility assistance, technical aids for preparing meals and cleaning etc. Joint initiatives with the Petits-fils network and based in local pharmacies will also be developed, with the aim of promoting home-based care.

Korian has also continued its various initiatives to create an ecosystem of solutions allowing it to develop local care pathways and provide support to elderly and fragile people living at home.

As part of this effort, the ramp-up of the OMEDYS range of telemedicine services, accessible locally within communities, is continuing, with more than 8,000 remote consultations since the start of 2020 and new remote consultation centres being opened in the Eastern France, Loire and Occitanie regions.

In addition, the Group has entered into a strategic partnership with auditory health specialist VivaSon, in which Korian has acquired a minority stake. VivaSon was founded in 2006 by Michel Touati, and is a family-owned SME with extensive experience in hearing implants. The company has grown rapidly by developing an innovative store concept, selecting the best technological advances and focusing on high standards of quality and expertise when serving and supporting its customers. VivaSon's mission is to make hearing devices more mainstream in France, in order to limit the effects of hearing loss among elderly people and the related risks of losing social, cognitive and physical independence. VivaSon currently operates a network of almost 50 hearing centres and is aiming to open 20 new centres per year, including franchise stores.

Olivier Lebouché, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Korian France in charge of new activities and Chairman of Petits-fils, said: "With these initiatives, Korian is stepping up its strategy of diversifying by developing "outside the walls" services in the heart of communities, thereby improving the standard of care and quality of life for elderly people living at home. These services fit well with those offered by the Petits-fils agency network and its 4,500 carers. Petit-fils is aiming to accelerate its growth and to have 300 agencies by 2025, particularly by opening agencies in medium-sized towns and cities."

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 In terms of the number of agencies

2 Based on a survey of 1,000 customers in September 2020

