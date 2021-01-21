The "Footwear Leather Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers all major footwear retailers in Europe The total number of retailers in the database still grows because every day new retailer profiles are added. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search. Via the homepage other retail sectors are accessible as well.

The Footwear Leather Retailers in Europe contains all key information about international and national footwear /shoe chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners.

The focus is on the shoe retailers in European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain. Countries outside of Europe like the USA, China, and Japan have recently been included but do not yet offer full coverage.

Ranks and profiles are given in the same style for all retail companies, sectors, and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover, banners, shoptypes, number of stores and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers, the address of the head offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s).

Some of the Retailers covered include:

ANWR

CCC

Clarks

Deichmann

Eram

Foot Locker

Gemo

Karl Vogele

Vivarte

Wortmann

Zalando

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xx921

