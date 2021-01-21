Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

21 January 2021

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting held on 21 January 2021

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act").

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Act otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights and/or transfer treasury shares where such transfer is treated as an allotment of shares under Section 560 of the Act free of the restriction in Section 561 of the Act.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes For (%) Votes Against Votes Against

(%) Votes Withheld Total issued share capital instructed excluding withheld Resolution 1 5,587,489 99.91% 4,929 0.09% 182 5,592,418 Resolution 2 5,583,406 99.87% 7,312 0.13% 1,882 5,590,718 Resolution 3 5,587,461 99.99% 210 0.01% 4,929 5,587,671 Resolution 4 5,586,666 99.98% 1,054 0.02% 4,880 5,587,720 Resolution 5 5,585,892 99.97% 1,828 0.03% 4,880 5,587,720 Resolution 6 5,084,351 90.99% 503,369 9.01% 4,880 5,587,720 Resolution 7 5,586,604 99.98% 1,116 0.02% 4,880 5,587,720 Resolution 8 5,581,145 99.97% 1,584 0.03% 9,871 5,582,729 Resolution 9 5,582,255 99.94% 3,596 0.06% 6,749 5,585,851 Resolution 10 5,580,015 99.86% 7,656 0.14% 4,929 5,587,671 Resolution 11 5,588,877 99.94% 3,541 0.06% 182 5,592,418 Resolution 12 5,575,298 99.78% 12,373 0.22% 4,929 5,587,671 Resolution 13 5,585,697 99.91% 5,223 0.09% 1,680 5,590,920 Resolution 14 5,589,317 99.94% 3,283 0.06% 0 5,592,600

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

As shareholders were unable to attend today's Annual General Meeting, the presentation from the Company's Investment Manager, Matthias Sillier of Baring Fund Manager Limited, is available on the Company's website at www.bemoplc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571

Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com