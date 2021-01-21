Innovative charged variant analysis accelerates biologic drug development, ensuring drug safety and efficacy

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced the closing of its acquisition of Intabio, Inc., a privately held company and the developer of the Blaze System for biotherapeutic analysis and quality assessment. Blaze enables the direct coupling of imaged cIEF charge variant analysis with high-resolution mass spectrometry to detect intact proteins.

"Intabio's technology is an excellent fit with SCIEX. With our combined knowledge of the biopharma market, capillary electrophoresis and mass spectrometry, we believe we can significantly simplify how our customers bring life-saving drugs to market faster," said Inese Lowenstein, President at SCIEX.

Imaged cIEF-MS technology provides a groundbreaking solution for those looking for better and faster tools to characterize their increasingly complex biomolecules. The Blaze System coupled to high-resolution mass spectrometry provides a streamlined approach that can reduce lengthy sample prep and deliver increased sample throughput. This results in much needed cost and time savings for biopharma analytical labs.

"This acquisition creates a synergy of technology and scale to deliver solutions that eliminate many workflow bottlenecks our customers struggle with in biopharmaceutical drug development," added Lena Wu, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Intabio. "The Intabio team is excited by this acquisition and especially the ability to leverage SCIEX expertise and scale in global sales, support and manufacturing."

Intabio associates and products will transition into SCIEX while continuing to operate from its existing facilities in Fremont, California. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Intabio

Intabio, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company developing analytical solutions to transform biotherapeutic development and manufacturing with products that provide early product quality characterization and profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Intabio's first product, the Blaze system, is a microchip-based instrument system that will provide rapid detection and identification of subtle protein modifications modifications that can undermine the stability and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

