The Board of MTG has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to five (5) new shares for every twelve (12) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 90 per share. The Ex-date is January 22, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in MTG (MTGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836771