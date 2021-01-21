Mentor Spaces Teams Up With National Black MBA Association for Virtual Group Mentorship

Strategic Partnership Provides Mentorship to 20,000 Black Professionals

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Mentor Spaces, a virtual group mentorship platform that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts, today announced a strategic partnership with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA®) to support more than 20,000 members with virtual group mentorship on the Mentor Spaces platform.

This partnership aligns with National Mentoring Month, celebrated in January each year, demonstrating the positive impact mentorship can make and the need for mentors to empower the next generation of leaders across the United States. Mentor Spaces and NBMBAA® are uniquely positioned to make an impact with both underrepresented talent and mentors during National Mentoring Month and throughout the year.

"I'm extremely honored to be partnering with an organization with a mission and vision that is so closely aligned with our own," said Chris Motley, Founder and CEO, Mentor Spaces. "Working with NBMBAA® will continue to show the impact virtual group mentorship can have on both an individual and a community. While we partnered during National Mentoring Month, we will continue to carry this mission throughout the year in order to make all workplaces diverse, equitable and inclusive while maximizing the careers of underrepresented talent."

Founded in 1970, NBMBAA® leads in the creation of educational, wealth building, and growth opportunities for those historically underrepresented throughout their careers as students, entrepreneurs and professionals. With more than 20,000 professionals and 40 chapters across the country, NBMBAA® is committed to serving Black professionals at every stage in their career.

This partnership will provide opportunities for NBMBAA® members to become mentors on the Mentor Spaces platform, providing an exclusive community for professionals to network with each other, share experiences and provide mentorship via asynchronous communication to underrepresented talent. The Mentor Spaces platform will provide immediate value to NBMBAA® members with opportunities to increase members' career and leadership development and access to potential new members and talent at their respective organizations. The community will be officially launched during Black History Month in February of this year.

"As a nonprofit working towards creating a world where diversity and inclusion are universal, Mentor Spaces is the ideal partner for us to achieve that vision," said Joe Handy, President & CEO, NBMBAA®. "While COVID-19 has amplified the challenges of mentorship, Mentor Spaces' platform allows our members to easily connect with the next generation of Black leaders, allowing our members to further hone and develop their leadership skills."

Launched in July 2020 as a result of a research project funded in part by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the innovative Mentor Spaces platform connects Black and Latinx college students and early career professionals with mentors to maximize their career potential while simultaneously giving companies a more direct pathway to exceptional, diverse talent. This strategic partnership follows previous momentum from Mentor Spaces, including being named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list honoring companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

To learn more about Mentor Spaces and join the Mentor Spaces community when it is launched for NBMBAA®, visit: https://nbmbaa.org/mentor-spaces/

ABOUT NBMBAA®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 20,000 members, 40 professional and 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and over 500 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, the Association is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle.

ABOUT MENTOR SPACES

Mentor Spaces, a Techstars portfolio company, helps make workplaces more diverse and inclusive by facilitating virtual mentorship among employees and prospective candidates. The Mentor Spaces platform allows corporate mentors to communicate with early career Black & Latinx candidates in career interest-based groups making it easier for companies to attract, hire, and retain diverse talent. Companies use Mentor Spaces to build a diverse talent pipeline, improve retention, and enhance corporate culture. Learn more at mentorspaces.com.

