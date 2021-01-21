The "Consumer Appliances in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted major appliances significantly in the UK in 2020. Numerous factors affected the overall decline of all categories across major appliances. First, due to the economic shock of COVID-19, there was a growing uncertainty amongst consumers with regard to purchasing big-ticket items as most are expensive and need installation, which was not possible under strict lockdown regulations.

The Consumer Appliances in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

MARKET INDICATORS

