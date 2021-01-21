The Global Symposium of the ESPINEA Academy in Karlsruhe, sponsored by joimax, showcased how modern, advanced training for surgeons works. Earlier this month, over four days, more than 300 participants from around the world learned about the latest endoscopic surgical methods for spinal diseases. Via live demonstrations, twelve world-renowned spinal surgeons presented case studies, gave tips and tricks, and allowed people to look over their shoulders at endoscopic videos while operating on cadavers. The livestream made it possible for participating surgeons to understand exactly how endoscopic operations are carried out.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005773/en/

More than 300 participants from around the world participated in the Global Symposium of the ESPINEA Academy in Karlsruhe. The online training event was sponsored by joimax. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"You can only get closer if you do it yourself," said one participant.

"Endoscopic spinal surgery is developing into the gold standard for back problems that need surgery," said Wolfgang Ries, the academy's founder and chairman. "A large number of studies show it is superior to conventional methods of open spine surgery. Unfortunately, this technique is still not taught in most training centers around the world."

ESPINEA fills this gap with an extensive training program. Webinar formats are unavoidable in the Coronavirus period. With today's livestream technologies, ESPINEAis able to provide real-time, interactive surgical training, zooming in on how its surgical instruments can be used successfully.

"The participants' enthusiasm is confirmation that we need to further develop online trainings," said Ries. "While virtual events cannot replace face-to-face instruction after all, it's learning by doing they provide an excellent alternative."

ESPINEA Academy was founded by joimax in February 2019. A month later, joimaxCEO and Founder Wolfgang Ries held its first faculty and user meeting at the Paracelsus Medical Universityin Salzburg. Since then, ESPINEA has been accredited by the oldest surgical college in the world, the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh. Participants at events such as the Global Symposium can earn medical training credits for Continuing Professional Development (CPD points). Points can be applied to medical license renewals.

Underscoring the importance of virtual learning, three ESPINEAboard members chaired the symposium: Menno Iprenburg from Iprenburg Spine Clinic in Veenhuizen, Netherlands; Sang-Ho Lee, president of Wooridul Spine Hospital, Korea; and J. N. Alistair Gibson, Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh. The participants concluded, "It was worth taking part just to hear these luminaries in person. But the best part was the opportunity to see the operation as if you were performing it yourself."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005773/en/

Contacts:

joimax GmbH

Nicole Read

info@espinea.org