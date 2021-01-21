DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jan-2021 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/01/2021) of GBP53.60m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/01/2021) of GBP37.24m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 178.62p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 178.62p revenue* Ordinary share price 166.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (7.06%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.80p 113 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.27%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 20/01/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 92004 EQS News ID: 1162431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

January 21, 2021 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)