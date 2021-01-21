Rollease Acmeda: The Attachments Energy Rating Council to Partner With Baltimore Gas and Electric to Launch Nation's First Smart Shade Pilot Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / The Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) is partnering with Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), industry-leading custom window treatment manufacturer, Hunter Douglas, and roller shade manufacturer, Rollease Acmeda and fabricator partner Illinois Window Shades, on the nation's first smart shade pilot program. The BGE Smart Shade Pilot Program offers participating customers up to 10 AERC-rated and certified automated (smart) shades from Hunter Douglas in 10 homes and a max of 10, soon-to-be AERC-rated and certified Rollease Acmeda automated roller shades in up to five homes. The overall goal is to be able to test the energy savings that customers can realize from automated window shades. AERC developed the automated shades' operation schedule, which will serve as the guiding force behind the program so that participating customers may maximize the energy savings opportunity of the shades in their homes. The shades will be installed on west- and south-facing windows and programmed to a summer and winter schedule for energy savings.

"AERC is excited to lend our research and knowledge about automation and certified shading toward this partnership with BGE," said Ralph Vasami, Executive Director of AERC. "AERC and our members look forward to working with other utilities to continue promoting the energy-saving benefits of window attachments and smart-home systems."

Further, research from AERC conducted in partnership with the Department of Energy, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Pacific Northwest National Lab and Oak Ridge National Lab have demonstrated that window attachment products can improve energy performance at the window. Automated shades that operate according to a specific operation schedule may further improve energy savings.

AERC has rated and certified the Hunter Douglas cellular shades and cellular roller shades that participants in the pilot will receive, and the roller shades from Rollease Acmeda are in the AERC certification pipeline, likely to be fully rated and certified by early 2021. Cellular shades and cellular roller shades are designed to help keep homes warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, and these automated shades can integrate with smart home automation systems. In addition to providing the automated shades, professional installation and automation scheduling is provided by a Hunter Douglas installer at no additional cost to the consumer. Similarly, the Rollease Acmeda roller shades operate in a comparable fashion; offering improved energy performance to windows and integrating with smart home systems to ensure complete automation.

"The pilot program's main goal is to build on the research from AERC and to provide critical real-world data on the energy impact of automated shades on home heating and cooling systems," said Amey Bayes, a representative from BGE. "We want to measure the energy savings that smart shades can capture, while also helping customers enhance the look and comfort of their home environments."

BGE expects to release results at the conclusion of this one-year study.

For more information on the energy savings of window attachments, contact Danielle Meyer, dmeyer@kellencompany.com.

About the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC)

The AERC is an independent, public interest, non-profit organization whose mission is to rate, label and certify the energy performance of window attachments such as blinds, shades, shutters, and storm windows. AERC is made up of a diverse set of stakeholders, which include product and component manufacturers, non-profit organizations, government bodies, testing labs and utility companies. Partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), AERC provides accurate and credible information about the energy performance of window attachments, which helps the public-including homeowners, architects and builders-make informed decisions when it comes to buying window attachment products. To learn more about AERC certification or the AERC Energy Improvement Program, visit www.aercenergyrating.org .

About Hunter Douglas

Hunter Douglas Inc., headquartered in Pearl River, NY, is the leading manufacturer and marketer of custom window treatments in North America and a major manufacturer of architectural products. Hunter Douglas branded products are designed, developed and custom-crafted in the U.S. For Energy Efficiency Information contact Stacy Lambright, stacy.lambright@hunterdouglas.com, or visit www.hunterdouglas.com.

About Rollease Acmeda

Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company visit www.rolleaseacmeda.com.

About Baltimore Gas and Electric

BGE, founded in 1816 as the nation's first gas utility and headquartered in Baltimore, is Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility. The company's approximately 3,200 employees are committed to safe and reliable energy delivery to more than 1.3 million electric customers and more than 680,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. In the J.D. Power 2017, 2018, and 2019 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Studies SM BGE was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Business Electric Service in the East among Large Utilities. In the J.D. Power 2018 and 2019 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Studies SM BGE was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Business Natural Gas Service among utilities in the East Region. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq:EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider. Connect with BGE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and engage with the latest BGE stories on bgenow.com.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (or "BGE") received the highest score in the East Region of the 2019 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study and the East Large Segment of the 2019 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study of gas and electric utility customer satisfaction among business customers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

